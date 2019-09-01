A teenager has shared a warning to others after she was placed in a medically-induced coma after vaping for three years.

Maddie Nelson, 18, has urged others not to use the pens after she suffered catastrophic lung damage.

The student, from Utah, USA, became ill earlier this year, but was rushed to hospital in late July when her mild symptoms turned into a fever and vomiting.

Maddie Nelson was brought out of her coma after three days and now wants to raise awareness of the potential dangers of vaping. Photo / Gofundme

She also experienced severe back and kidney pain and struggled to breathe. The oxygen medics gave her did not work.

Four days later, the teenager was fighting for her life.

Her sister Andrea told Metro UK the "situation went from serious to potentially fatal" and an X-ray showed "severe damage to her lungs".

Maddie told Fox 13 Now that the doctors said it was the worst chest X-ray they had ever seen and her lungs were filled with fluid.

"I had fat particles growing inside my lungs that were related to the glycerin in vape juice," Maddie said.

The decision was then made to put her into a medically-induced coma for three days while she battled for life.

Her terrified family were even told that she may not live.

"My temperature was so high, my brain was just completely shut off," Maddie said.

After the ordeal, Maddie shared a photo of herself in hospital and warned others not to vape.

"I am sharing my story so you all are aware that there is something crazy in these pens that is not safe and almost cost me my life.

"The numerous medical professionals that were working on my case were not able to narrow it down to one thing or ingredient from the pens that caused all these problems.

"My diagnosis of Acute Eosinophilic Pneumonia came from something in the many different brands of pens I had been using.

Maddie, 18, said she vaped for three years. Photo / Facebook

"What caused my lungs to fill up with fluid, and my kidneys to have an infection was from something in the pens and unfortunately since we are the first generation to use these pens there is not enough research yet to know exactly what it was.

"I would also like to thank Timpanogos Hospital and my amazing doctors that worked very hard to help me, and a special thanks to Brett Kay who literally saved my life."

Maddie was given steroids to help combat the inflammation and still needs oxygen at night for tightness in her chest.

Last week it emerged that the first person had died from vaping after she suffered severe lung illness.

The death appears to be the first among a spate of mysterious lung illnesses now under investigation by US state and federal health officials in connection to vaping.

At least 193 cases in 22 states, many in teens and young adults, are being investigated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reports of the number of people hospitalised for vaping-related lung illnesses have doubled in the past week, Illinois officials said in a statement.

At least 22 people, ranging in age from 17 to 38, have experienced respiratory illness after using e-cigarettes or vaping, it said.

Health officials say people who experience any type of chest pain or difficulty breathing after vaping in the weeks or months prior to these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention

E-cigarettes have grown in popularity over the past decade despite little research on their long-term effects. In recent years, health authorities have warned of an epidemic of vaping by teenagers.

- additional reporting Washington Post