The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father says he has been completely cut out of his grandson Archie's life.

Thomas Markle Snr has described the whole ordeal as "abuse", while calling out Meghan, 38, and son-in-law Prince Harry, 34, for not sending him a photo of the newest Royal, according to the Mirror.

Speaking out for the first time since the birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Mr Markle said the only photos he has seen of the three-month-old boy are those uploaded online.

Markle told the Mail on Sunday: "I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan.

"Isn't that what any grandfather would want?

"I'd love to know if he's got the famous Markle nose."

The former Hollywood lighting director claims he sent Meghan a card through her financial advisor in Los Angeles, but he received no response.

Thomas recalls the moments he used to carry Meghan around when she was a baby.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and father got a divorce when she was six-years-old.

Mr Markle said he is "tired of waiting" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to contact him and he is sick of being "shut out" of their lives.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry declined to comment.

Thomas Markle is well-known for his endless interviews about his conflict with his daughter Meghan and son-in-law Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed baby Archie in May of this year.