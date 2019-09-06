Artist Dick Frizzell steps into the Canvas Confession Box.

PRIDE
Which sin would you like to start with?
Let's start at the top: pride. I have been reading a lot about the Renaissance lately and I thought how silly the whole list is, even the idea of deadly sins. It's kind of meaningless these days. Like pride, what's wrong with pride? Christians have a lot to answer for. When I get a painting right, I feel pride - especially if it's been a difficult one to finish. I Iike to come into the studio at night and turn on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.