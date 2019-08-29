Princess Eugenie is set to put her upcoming anti-slavery and sex trafficking podcast on hold, in light of accusations that her father is linked to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A source close to the princess told The Sun she is leaning toward delaying the launch, and that both Eugenie and her sister, Beatrice, are struggling with the allegations.

"Obviously the timing of her anti-slavery and sex trafficking initiative is hugely difficult given the renewed headlines around Andrew," says the source.

On December 6 2010, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was seen leaving his home before Prince Andrew was also spotted inside. Photo / Supplied

"It's all very difficult for Eugenie at the moment - she and Beatrice are very close to their father and are being very supportive," the source told The Sun.

"She won't want to launch a new podcast against modern-day slavery, when that's exactly what Epstein was doing."

Eugenie, who launched the Anti-Slavery Collective charity with co-founder Julia de Boinville, announced the upcoming podcast last month - but it's unclear whether she will be hosting it.

"[Andrew] has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Photo / Getty Images

"It's forced labour, forced marriage, domestic servitude," Eugenie said at the time.

"It's people not being paid correctly."

A coroner ruled Epstein, 66, died by suicide on August 10 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges involving underage girls. He was facing up to 45 years prison if found guilty.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court. Photo / AP

Earlier this month, Andrew's relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was catapulted back into the spotlight after 1200 pages of previously sealed court documents were made public, revealing disturbing allegations against a number of powerful men.

In the tranche of court papers, Andrew was accused of groping a young woman's breast while at financier Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Yesterday dozens of Epstein's accusers, who say the wealthy financier sexually abused them, filed into the US District Court in New York after being invited to testify before the case was dismissed as a result of his death.

In a statement released at the weekend, Prince Andrew said he did not "see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that led to Epstein's arrest and conviction". He said it was "a mistake and an error" to see Epstein after the convicted sex offender's earlier release from prison.