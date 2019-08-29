Six congregation members ended up in the emergency room in the US after attending church.

A 74-year-old parishioner, identified as a Mr Jones, is allegedly to blame.

Mr Jones baked some cookies and took them to church.

The other congregants thought they were partaking in a bit of sinful cookie eating, but didn't realise just how sinful.

The churchgoers, aged 12 to 70, ended up in the emergency room after attending a service at the St John's Apostle Catholic Church in Bloomington, Indiana, in the US.

It turned out Mr Jones' cookies had a little special ingredient.

Weed. The special ingredient was weed.

The churchgoers reported to hospital with "adverse effects" and said the cookies tasted unusually salty.

Jones initially denied adding anything to the cookies but police searched his home and ended up finding an "orange pill bottle containing capsules of a brown, oily substance, which later tested positive for marijuana".

He ended up turning himself in and has been charged with criminal recklessness and possession of hash oil.

"We are praying for everyone involved," said Father Daniel Mahan of the church. "We are praying for Mr Jones. We are keeping in prayer those who took ill that Sunday and we are praying for justice with mercy."