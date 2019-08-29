Follow NZH Lifestyle's Trial & Error series where we try out the latest in food, viral trends and beauty hacks so you don't have to.

You've probably seen it promoted on social media, in magazines, or just heard about an influencer being #shook by the magic that is the Dyson Airwrap.

Revolutionising hairdryers as we know them – the Airwrap promises to "Curl. Wave. Smooth. Dry. With no extreme heat" - but with a hefty price tag of $849, is it worth it?

Here at Trial & Error, we're not ones to believe the social media hype and fork out for something that hasn't gone through an objective review process.

So our haircare tributes Sinead and Silke put the Airwrap to the test, pitting it against a similar (but much cheaper) version – the $199 VS Sassoon, Digital Sensor Hot Air Styler.

The test

Right off the bat, Sinead and Silke noticed the impressive speed at which the Dyson worked.

Sinead, who has been both blessed and cursed with a Hagrid-amount of hair, found the product dried her locks at an incredible rate - faster than your run-of-the-mill blowdryer. And she was able to style her locks at the same time, cutting out a hugely time-consuming step.

The tool was heavy, but otherwise just as easy to use as a hairbrush – no more tired arms from working on that up 'do.

Finer-haired Silke also loved how the same product that tamed Sinead's mane made her hair sleek, shiny and straight - in record time too.

The pair were impressed by the fact that they could style their hair much faster than a heated product – minus the damaging effects.

The VS Sassoon, on the other hand, was not only ineffective but downright terrifying. It almost felt like it could have ripped out some of Sinead's hair.

Sure, it has a much cheaper price tag which could be appealing if you're after a temporary, quick fix – and while our testers believe the product could suffice once you get the hang of its quirks, they weren't prepared to stick around to find out.

The verdict

Overall Sinead and Silke thought the Dyson worked in record time, cutting an ordinary styling routine at least in half, and doing a bloody good job of it. While it's certainly a pricey product – they deemed it absolutely worth the investment.

Team Trial & Error give the Dyson Airwrap a massive thumbs up.