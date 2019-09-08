Silke Weil challenges her confidence in her appearance by ditching mirrors for a week

The promise:

From a quick glance to make sure all's in order, to spending lengthy sessions staring at our reflections as we apply makeup or do our hair, for most of us, a mirror is part of our daily routine. Some of us are obsessed with our appearance and spend hours getting ready, always looking in a mirror and even carrying a pocket-sized one around with us. But this week, I took down the mirror in my room and avoided looking at my reflection in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.