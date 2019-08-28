WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGES

A woman who complained of severe pain in her ovaries has had a massive 25kg tumour removed.

On August 23 a patient at the City Clinical Hospital in Moscow was admitted to the gynaecology department after suffering intense discomfort and pain.

Unsure what the issue was, the woman went to doctors who revealed she had a large ovarian tumour that weighed 25kg.

Needing to move quickly, the doctors rushed her to surgery where it took several surgeons to remove the tumour.

In footage posted to the hospital's social media page, one surgeon can be seen holding the 25kg tumour while the others do their best to cut it out of the patient.

After successfully cutting it out, one surgeon is seen triumphantly dumping the beach ball-sized growth into a bin.

Several surgeons were required to remove the tumour. Photo / City Clinical Hospital / Facebook

The woman is said to be fine and is recovering.

The hospital says it's not the first massive tumour they've removed after they took a 4.5kg growth from a woman's uterus.

"Our surgeons often encounter such large tumours," the hospital said.

The reason is that people neglect the need for medical help for far too long, doctors said.