COMMENT:

When was the last time someone talked to you about how they were struggling? If you haven't had anyone approach you, then maybe you're part of the problem, writes Kyle MacDonald.

New Zealand's suicide numbers last year totalled 685, according to the latest provisional statistics released by the Chief Coroner this week.

Seventy-three per cent were males, with nearly 18 per cent males in their 20s. The highest rate (number of deaths per 100,000 people) of all sub-groups was men, aged 20 - 24.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

We've been told for years now that we need to encourage people to reach out,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.