A new exhibition of New Zealand fathers celebrates those who choose to stay at home, writes Joanna Mathers

He took two weeks, the first and second time around. A fortnight, then back to work, bye bye baby. There's a lifetime's worth of wonder contained in the first 12 months of babyhood; tiny tears, first smiles, tentative steps. And you can't capture a lifetime in 14 days.

So, when number three was on the way, he wanted in. And for five months, Dave Gascoigne, head of digital marketing, became Dave Gascoigne, stay-at-home dad.

The reasons were simple and complex. The desire

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.