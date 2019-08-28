High street favourite Country Road has launched a range for man's best friend, sending the internet into a tailspin.

Country Road launched the new range earlier this week, on International Dog Day, and the news has made the brand's dedicated following really stand up and beg.

Selling collars, leads and bowls, the addition of the range means that Country Road now caters for furry friends alongside men, women and children.

Fans were quick to respond to the news, labelling it "exciting" and "amazing" with one enthusiastic commenter saying: "My life is complete".

Others had rather put the cart before the...um...dog and declared that the range meant that they needed to get themselves a puppy.

A dog is for life kids, not just for dressing up in Country Road.

In a feat of remarkable canine dexterity, two dogs with their own joint Instagram account even managed to comment, slobbering: "Our Mum's favourite shop, she's going to be so happy we get to look stylish too."

Although many glossed over the tragic omission of a houndstooth pattern on any of the items, another major bone of contention remained.

One woman asked the obvious question: "What about cats?"

Country Road replied that they "don't currently have plans to release a cat collection," news that will probably come as a relief to cats everywhere, if not their obsessive owners.

More practical concerns troubled some, with many questioning the cost of the items, asking if Country Road was barking up the wrong tree with the pricing on the products, which range from A$29.95 ($31.80) for a small bowl to A$99.95 ($106.10) for a lead.

Real outrage was saved for the price of an item designed to aid in a necessary but unpleasant part of every dog owner's life.

One outraged woman took to Twitter, writing: "WTF! A Country Road poo pouch for $49.95!"

WTF! A Country Road poo pouch for $49.95! A doggy lead for $99.95! @CountryRoad Is any of the money going to a dog shelter? pic.twitter.com/Z5DZA1u7nJ — Erica Cervini (@MurgyJournalism) August 26, 2019

The stylish pouches are designed to carry bags for dog poo, or as Country Road describes them: "An elevated way to store waste bags on-the-go."

How much? Photo / Supplied

Kiwis were quick to share their excitement, with one noting that their pup needs the range "for Takapuna beach".

Although the site is not yet serving NZ customers, Country Road says the range will be available here within days.