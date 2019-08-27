It's may be the most anticipated show at Fashion Week - among the ordinary punters.
Day two of New Zealand Fashion Week saw fashion wunderkind Maggie Marilyn's first official runway show offsite at Glasshouse in Morningside, while the Mercedes-Benz Presents designer Paris Georgia rounded off the proceedings with a glittering 8.30pm show on the Runway at Auckland Town Hall.
But the line-up also featured members of the All Blacks strutting their stuff for the Jockey fashion show as they warm up for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Housed at Q Theatre, the runway was inspired by the bright lights of Tokyo, with a raised metal catwalk to represent its dynamic cityscape.
All Blacks Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber and Ngani Laumape and Rugby Sevens stars Scott Curry and Kurt Baker traded a rugby ball for the runway, striding to the powerful sound of live Japanese drumming.
It wasn't all boys in black though - Black Ferns star Ruby Tui and Olympian Anna Wilcox were runway favourites.
This season's Jockey collection is a nod to Japan, with cherry blossom printed silk robes and briefs, bright pops of blue, white and pink.