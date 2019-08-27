It's may be the most anticipated show at Fashion Week - among the ordinary punters.

Day two of New Zealand Fashion Week saw fashion wunderkind Maggie Marilyn's first official runway show offsite at Glasshouse in Morningside, while the Mercedes-Benz Presents designer Paris Georgia rounded off the proceedings with a glittering 8.30pm show on the Runway at Auckland Town Hall.

All Black Angus Ta'Avao walks the runway during the Jockey show. Photo / Getty Images

But the line-up also featured members of the All Blacks strutting their stuff for the Jockey fashion show as they warm up for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Housed at Q Theatre, the runway was inspired by the bright lights of Tokyo, with a raised metal catwalk to represent its dynamic cityscape.

All Blacks Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber and Ngani Laumape and Rugby Sevens stars Scott Curry and Kurt Baker traded a rugby ball for the runway, striding to the powerful sound of live Japanese drumming.

Freestyle skier Anna Willcox and Black Fern Charmaine Smith walk the runway during the Jockey show. Photo / Getty Images

It wasn't all boys in black though - Black Ferns star Ruby Tui and Olympian Anna Wilcox were runway favourites.

This season's Jockey collection is a nod to Japan, with cherry blossom printed silk robes and briefs, bright pops of blue, white and pink.

Scott Curry, Brad Weber, Angus Ta'Avao, Kurt Baker and Damian McKenzie. Photo / Getty Images