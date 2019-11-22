A Cevicheria, Lisbon

R. Dom Pedro V 129, 1250-096 Lisboa, Portugal

I arrived… solo, hot and heavy-footed, after a solid five hours exploring Lisbon. It was a Sunday afternoon and the sun was blazing – the restaurant looked shady and relaxed, perfect for some sustenance before heading back out for more sightseeing.

I chose here because… the Peruvian restaurant had been recommended to me by a friend who had visited Lisbon recently. And in a city famous for its fresh fish, I knew a ceviche restaurant would be a good bet.

My first impression was… dining solo here would be no problem. It's a small space but well-thought-out – as well as tables for twos and fours, there's a curved bar where solo diners can feel perfectly comfortable.

Advertisement

I started with… fresh-baked cornbread, squid ink flatbread, roasted corn, seaweed butter and whipped cream cheese. This was the "couvert" – or the starter of the day – it's not on the menu, but the waiter will bring it over to you when you sit down. At first you might think it's a freebie, but it's not – you're not obliged to accept it, but if you do, you have to pay. I was glad I did, as it was quite delicious.

The Portuguese Ceviche - fresh cod, octopus, red onion, pickled cabbage, egg and whipped potato - at A Cevicheria, Lisbon. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

The highlight was…

the Portuguese Ceviche – a mix of fresh cod (Portugal's most-used fish), octopus, red onion, pickled cabbage, egg and whipped potato. Fresh flavours, light, and refreshing.

Dessert was… offered, but I passed. There was a whole world of Portuguese custard tarts and pastries to taste elsewhere across the city.

Come here if… you want a high-quality meal in a stylish, modern eatery in Lisbon's Bairro Alto.

A Cevicheria, a modern Peruvian restaurant in Portugal's vibrant capital, Lisbon. Photo / Supplied

The bill…

EURO 31.60 – around $54 for a starter, a glass of rose, and two dishes. Not cheap, by any means, but I have no regrets.