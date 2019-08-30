Writer Kirsten Warner on the story behind her missing the Auckland Writers Festival and why she's looking forward to Going West.

Amid the exhilaration of (finally) having her first novel published, Kirsten Warner was looking forward to this year's Auckland Writers Festival.

"I had always attended and desperately wanted to be one of the authors speaking there," says the 62-year-old. But her megawatt smile dims slightly.

Warner, an author, journalist and musician who writes poetry and plays guitar in the travelling folk blues band Bernie Griffen and the Thin Men, was to join legendary Canadian poet Anne Michaels, veteran New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.