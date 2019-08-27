Former meat-eaters who love the smell of chicken, you might be in luck!

Today KFC announced it would trial fried chicken-like nuggets using a Beyond Meat product, meaning vegans can get their hands on the products.

The limited test will roll out tomorrow at an Atlanta, US KFC.

The "Beyond Fried Chicken" will be available as both plant-based nuggets and "boneless wings", with items ranging in price from US$1.99 to US$12 ($3.11 to $18.80).

KFC will be the first chain to use a Beyond chicken product, a massive move given that Beyond pulled its chicken-like strips from shelves earlier this year for not meeting the company's standards.

"KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is so delicious, our customers will find it difficult to tell that it's plant-based," said Kevin Hochman, president and chief concept officer, KFC US.

"I think we've all heard 'it tastes like chicken' – well our customers are going to be amazed and say, 'it tastes like Kentucky Fried Chicken!'"

KFC admitted the Beyond Fried Chicken nuggets will be cooked in the same fryers as other chicken products since they're meant to target the "flexitarian" market instead of strict vegans.

Beyond Meat began developing its revolutionary plant-based meat in 2009 and since then has introduced several breakthrough products across the brand's beef, pork and poultry platforms.

Earlier this year, Burger King announced that it would start testing the Impossible Whopper, made with a plant-based burger from Impossible Foods. However, Burger King received flak because it was revealed the meatless patties were cooked on the same grill as meat products.

Burger Fuel has also put a plant-based beef burger on its menu in New Zealand. The company has teamed up with Beyond Meat to create a vegan cheeseburger called "Beyond Beleaf", which was rolled out to 56 stores throughout the country.