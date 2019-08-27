A wife has shared the terrifying words that her new husband said to her on their wedding night.

Gareth Rainbow told his bride Kelly Penny "It's your duty to give me sex," as he raped her only hours after saying "I do".

Rainbow, 36, is now in jail for his horrific attack, after his wife submitted evidence against him in court.

Penny waived her right to anonymity so she could speak out about the unimaginable attack made by her husband, The Sun reports.

Penny revealed that she and Rainbow relished in "a whirlwind romance" before he had asked her to marry him after just six months of dating. Penny admits that she never saw the brutal behaviour of her husband until the night of their wedding - the beginning of several years of abuse to come.

"I made a statement to the police and Gareth was charged with rape but then he denied everything," Penny said.

"I had no choice but to give evidence but I knew I had to do it."

"I just hoped the jury would believe me after all I had been through."

The two had known each other for years when Rainbow, a mechanic, turned up to work on Penny's car.

"I kept telling myself it must be fate," she said.

"We'd got chatting and sparks flew and he couldn't seem to get enough of me."

Rainbow's loving behaviour took a dramatic turn on their wedding day when he was drinking heavily and told his new wife to "stop f***ing whining".

Now, Penny's new man had turned into an "aggressive bully" who struck the brutal attack in 2015.

Shortly after the attack, Rainbow was convicted for ABH (actual bodily harm) with intent and sentenced for 21 months in prison.

When Rainbow was released, his wife was bombarded with 4000 messages over four months.

In July last year, he turned up to Penny's flat and forced another horrific attack on her.

"I tried to push him off to stop but he was too strong for me. Then I passed out in shock," she said.

Although viciously attacked by Rainbow, when he left the room Penny managed to call for help and the police were there within minutes.

"They handcuffed Gareth and took him away," she said.

A 16-year extended sentence was handed to Rainbow in February this year by Judge Michael Fitton.

"You are a profoundly self-centered man who has no respect for women and who represents a real danger with any woman with whom you are in a relationship with," he said in court to Rainbow.

Kelly is now trying to rebuild her life after the hideous attacks but admits that it has been a struggle. "I never want to set eyes on that monster again," she concluded.