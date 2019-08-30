Kingsland Social

462 New North Rd, Kingsland

Ph: (09) 815 0335

We paid: $58.30 for two



WE ARRIVED

Winter had arrived late in Auckland and we had too, strictly speaking, for brunch. It was 12.56pm. We took a seat inside and were told it would be a 30-minute wait for food. We had starved ourselves all morning for this moment, so what was another half an hour?

WE ATE

The Social Stack was a generous combination of very good bacon (option: cured salmon), avocado with a squeeze of lemon, eggs, a hash brown (bought, not housemade) and hollandaise. My companion suggested that at $27, this was fairly over-the-top. It was lovely, however and he was curious to know where they sourced their gorgeous bacon. There was no point in asking the woman waiting tables - she was a blur of movement. I really ws tempted by the 24-hour braised beef on toast but instead chose Royal Crumpet - homemade onion marmalade, eggs, hollandaise, that same excellent smoky bacon and a side of sausage ($4). A deliciously hearty and balanced combination, beautifully presented.

WE OBSERVED

It's a beautiful building and they are family-friendly - with couches and play areas for the kids. They really need to get their service sorted though. We ordered coffee and it sat and it sat on the counter while the young woman waiting tables, floated around concerning herself with empty water bottles. When it did come, the coffee was cool. I asked if we could order a Bloody Mary, as part of my quest to find the best BM in Auckland. Kingsland Social has a full bar, so I didn't think this was beyond the realm of possibility. She didn't think they had any tomato juice but she would check. I felt like pointing her towards the dairy, just over the road. She forgot our request and we had to remind her - and she said no Bloody Marys today. They just lost a potential $36 in upselling, based on the average price of a decent cocktail in Auckland. The food was great and beautifully presented but the service really needs attention. This is surely one of their biggest days. If they invested in staff, everyone would reap the rewards.

Sarah Daniell