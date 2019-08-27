A woman has posted to Facebook in try to identify an animal she found whimpering in her backyard.

The Australian woman from Bright, 320km northeast of Melbourne, woke up to the sounds of a whimpering animal in her backyard Yahoo News reported.

Before the Facebook user got the chance to take the animal to the vet to get it identified, she posted on a group Facebook page asking other users if she had found a fox or a dog.

A woman took to a Facebook group to identify if this animal was a dog or a fox. Photo / Facebook

She woke up to the sound of the pup crying in her backyard in Bright, Victoria. Photo / Facebook

"I woke up this morning hearing a whimpering on my bush block, l can't tell if it's a fox or a dog," she wrote.

Advertisement

The woman also shared that she often hears dingoes howling in the distance as her bushland property has lots of wildlife nearby but she believed she had found either a fox or a dog.

The post sparked much debate with many other Facebook users commenting on the post believing the animal was a fox.

"I reckon it's a fox and you've got a little problem," one user responded.

Sydney Dingo Rescue contacted the woman to let her know that she had found a wild dingo, a native Australian canine, pup in her backyard.

The rescue service advised her to take the animal in an open box back into the bush that surrounds her home and leave it there with the hope the pup's family would return for it.

The dingo is Australia's only native dog and is protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992. They are viewed as a pest in some areas of Queensland.