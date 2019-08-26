It was supposed to be the bride and groom's big day - but one bitter sister-in-law has ruined not only a couple's big day, but the bridal shower weeks before.

Taking to social media, one devastated bride has revealed how her sister-in-law hijacked the biggest day of her life.

The American bride explained her and her husband got engaged in November 2018 and had planned a June wedding.

But instead of the attention being on the happy couple, her sister-in-law hijacked the announcement by revealing she was pregnant.

The bride said she was really happy for her sister-in-law, congratulating the couple on their soon-to-be new family.

But in May 2019 things took a sour turn between the two at the bridal shower.

"My mum wanted me to have a wedding shower so I picked late May. I sent out invites for May 19.

"About two weeks before my shower my sister-in-law sent out invites for her baby shower - for May 19.

"My husband's relatives who I had invited and who had RSVPed my shower skipped for hers. Sister-in-law showed up at my shower in the last hour wearing a white dress, a tiara and a pink satin sash over her chest."

Her sister-in-law organised her baby shower for the same day as the bridal shower. Photo / Getty

While the petty act from the sister-in-law was frustrating, the bride brushed it off.

That's until the sister-in-law's bitterness struck again, this time over the wedding itself.

"Husband and I picked June 8 for the wedding. We had everything set up, everything paid for, a church and a minister, reception hall.

"It was all set and ready to go. About a week before sister-in-law announces that she scheduled her c-section for June 8.

"She's not ill nor is the baby at risk, but she has a placenta condition that makes vaginal birth dangerous.

"Mother and father-in-law told us that if they had to choose between the first grandchild and our wedding they'd choose the baby.

"Then a bunch of their family friends got wind that these relatives weren't attending and backed out as well."

Unable to contain her rage, the bride approached the sister-in-law a day before the wedding and gave her a piece of her mind.

"You've been an a**hole to me lately and I don't know why. You stole the day of my wedding and now you're stealing my wedding day. One day, one day out of the motherf***ing year I want to be the one who's in the spotlight and now I can't."

Devastated that a number of family members pulled out of the wedding, the bride revealed her husband was so cut up over the incident he wanted to downscale the wedding and just have the two tie the knot at the court house.

She went on to say the sister-in-law had "stolen my day and my excitement", and admitted she hasn't gone to visit the newborn baby.

Viewers sided with the bride, with many saying the sister-in-law was out of line.

This is so bad," replied one person. "Worst of all it's never going to end. Every year on her anniversary it's the baby's birthday."

Another said: "I don't understand why people couldn't do both the wedding and the birth. Why not go visit the baby around the wedding schedule?"