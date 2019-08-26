COMMENT:

Every now and then, a toy comes home that makes you want to scream, writes Beck Vass.

We've survived drums (thanks, husband), and musical books and toys that were way too loud and played way too much, among other things.

But the latest kids' toy to do my head in is this.

It's a PJ Masks "learning" watch based on the kids animation series. And I say "learning" because any learning that goes on with this thing is minimal at best.

There are a few basic games, which essentially makes it another screen for them to get addicted to.

