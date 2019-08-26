An elderly couple caught up in a recent public sex bust have denied any wrongdoing, saying that they only stopped "to get a little air".

Speaking to The Smoking Gun, Richard Butler, 82, and his wife Joyce, 85, said they were caught up in a sweep targeting men meeting for sex in public places.

Six senior citizens were arrested in Grace Richardson Conservation Area in Connecticut, US, and the media had a field day with the arrests.

John Linartz (left) and Daniel Dobbins (right) are two of the six who have been arrested. They have additionally been charged with public indecency. Photo / Supplied

Despite being labelled as "sexual deviants" by some media reports, Joyce Butler claimed that their behaviour was entirely innocent.

"We were just sitting in the car to get a little air and that was it," said Joyce, adding that, "We've gone there for years. We used to take the children to go find golf balls years ago when they were little."

The park is next to a golf course and is known as a location for public sex.

The Butlers were cited alongside Daniel Dobbins, 67; Otto D Williams, 62; Charles L Ardito, 75; John Linartz, 62.

Richard Butler offered medical reasons as a backing for their denials, telling The Smoking Gun: "I haven't had sex in maybe 10 years. I got no blood flow. I got three doctors that would back me up."

Richard, who uses a walker, also claimed that their mode of transport presented a few obstacles to romance.

He said: "What the f*** can I do in the f***ing front seat of a car?"

Charles L Ardito and Otto Williams were allegedly busted during the woodland romp. Photographs of Richard Butler, 82, and his wife Joyce Butler, 85, were not available. Photo / Supplied

The couple were pulled over as they left the park and were issued with breach of peace citations that will see them in court later this week.

"When we do go, we will tell the truth", said Joyce.

The couple will be representing themselves in court: " "We didn't do nothing. I'm not gonna pay some lawyer because we didn't do nothing," said Richard.