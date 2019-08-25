The Sussexes celebrated Meghan's 38th birthday in style, with a six day stay at the luxurious Sa Calma villa in Ibiza.

On the exclusive Vista Alegre estate, the seven bedroom villa boasts a 50m sea-facing infinity pool as well as a jacuzzi, gym, office and garden terraces, and only costs visitors £108,000 (NZD$207,150) a week.

In addition to the sea-facing pool, the property boasts a gym, jacuzzi, an office and sprawling garden terraces. Photo / sacalmaibiza.com

According to a local, the Vista Algere resort is 'packed with the rich and famous'. Past guests include Sir Paul McCartney and David Guetta.

The three-story villa is modern, decorated with carved wooden tables and chairs, with access to the Sa Caixota beach and overlooks the stunning Porrig Bay, where superyachts often moor.

The villa is modern with carved wooden furniture. Photo / sacalmaibiza.com

Visitors can enjoy the services of a house manager, waitress, live in caretakers, housekeepers, a Range Rover with a driver and a night security guard.

Guests also have access to Yacht charters, beauticians, bartenders, nannies, massuers, personal trainers and yoga instructors, which are all available on request.

Locals claim the Duke and Duchess hired Spanish guards to increase the security provided by Royal protection officers, and a source at the complex stated they flew in by private jet with a personal chef.

One of the villa's seven bedrooms. Photo / sacalmaibiza.com

The internet was quick to label Harry hypocritical for using the jet, having just given a speech on the dangers of climate change at a Google Camp event in Sicily at the end of July.

The couple were criticised for using four private jets 11 times this month, and it is estimated it would take 1,400 trees ten years to offset environmental damage caused by the couple's jet flights over the past two years.

However, Sir Elton John claimed he made an 'appropriate contribution' to a carbon footprint fund to help offset the impact, having paid for the pair's flights to his holiday home in Nice.

Sa Calma's sole director is Maria Isabel Esparcia Pedraza. The property is owned by Ibizan company Art Invest Studio, but it's ultimate owner is confrimed to be property developer Fernando Corominas.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.