By purchasing a couple of cheap airfares on the internet, Will and Kate have won their feud with Meghan and Harry and become our favourite royal couple in a perfect, petty slam dunk.

They've also saved a few bucks in the process but we don't care about their thriftiness — we're only here for the pettiness, reports News.com.au.

Meghan and Harry backlash really reached an unusual height last week when the couple casually chartered four private jets over 11 days during their getaways to Ibiza and Nice and we all accused them of being single-handedly responsible for climate change.

I'm not a scientist but Meghan also probably lit that Amazonian rainforest fire that everyone's talking about on Facebook this week.

Anyway, the couple was dragged all across the internet. But just as everyone was beginning to forget about it, Kate and Will went and kickstarted the outrage again by choosing to travel on a crappy budget airline with their kids on a trip this week to Scotland — making themselves look like selfless everyday heroes in the process. Those bloody trolls.

A grainy photo surfaced of them disembarking the flying tin can and walking across the tarmac with their kids — who were made to lug their own bags, which was really just the superb final touch. No first class treatment. Not a hint of royal privilege (you know, except for the motorcade of black Range Rovers that was waiting to pick them up).

Stars: they're just like us. Photo / Instagram

The photo only reminded everyone of that high maintenance Meghan and Harry, who are probably flying their private jet through the hole in the Ozone layer as we speak.

It's reported Kate and Will would've forked out a measly $660 for the budget FlyBe airfares, while Meghan and Harry's gas-guzzling jet — apparently paid for by Sir Elton John — costs around $36,000 to hire.

Kate and Will probably didn't even consider paying that extra fee to secure the emergency exit seats with the ample leg room — that would've been an unnecessary extravagance.

Kate probably also BYO'ed snacks instead of paying 10 bucks for a tiny can of Pringles.

Okay, I know none of us ever really buy into the feud and we all roll our eyes at the rumour. But the timing of Kate and Will catching a hideously average flight is just too perfect.

They always seem so boring and serious but this level of cheek just makes us really like them. And it seems they're more than willing to do whatever it takes to win the war — even if it means having to sit too close to gross regular people who think it's OK to take their shoes off on a plane and wear pyjamas in public.

They've leant into the feud and they've won. How far will they take it? They're probably not above hitchhiking with the kids to Buckingham Palace.