New Zealand chef Margot Henderson runs a celebrated restaurant and catering company in London with business partner Melanie Arnold. She confesses to three of the deadly sins.

GLUTTONY
You cook every day and think about food every day. What excites you?
Going out for meals. I am a restaurant addict. If you work in restaurants and are giving a lot of pleasure to others, a lot of the time you feel that you deserve to sit in glamorous restaurants and be served and see what other chefs are doing and enjoy their professionalism. When I am cooking at the stove

