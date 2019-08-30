Steve Braunias discovers a kitchen of kindess, Pātaka Kai, and has a hunger to help.

It's nothing flash but I'd eat it. Three sandwiches, which I get up and make in the darkness before dawn, in a quiet kitchen. I'm conscious that the person who gets the most benefit out of it might be myself. It's a pleasure to spread the honey and watch its sticky sweetness invade all four corners of the bread. It's a pleasure to add peanut butter and banana – I texture much of my life on the governing principle of the more, the merrier. It's

