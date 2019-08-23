There are unconfirmed reports that Caramilk could be about to make a comeback.

Australian Facebook page "The Grocery Geek" says it received a tip from "S", who they call a reliable source, saying the chocolate bar will be back on the shelves later this year.

"It is strongly rumoured that Cadbury is re-releasing its very popular Caramilk later this month ... stay tuned," the post read.

While the post is aimed at Australian consumers, if the chocolate does get re-released in Australia, it will likely come back to New Zealand too.

Advertisement

It is strongly rumoured that Cadbury is re-releasing its very popular Caramilk later this month…. stay tuned! – thanks to ‘S’ for the heads-up 😊 Posted by The Grocery Geek on Monday, 19 August 2019

Last year, Caramilk chocolate went back on sale in New Zealand after a limited edition run in 2017 saw people selling them online for up to $50.

The Herald has approached Cadbury for comment.