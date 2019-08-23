There are unconfirmed reports that Caramilk could be about to make a comeback.
Australian Facebook page "The Grocery Geek" says it received a tip from "S", who they call a reliable source, saying the chocolate bar will be back on the shelves later this year.
"It is strongly rumoured that Cadbury is re-releasing its very popular Caramilk later this month ... stay tuned," the post read.
While the post is aimed at Australian consumers, if the chocolate does get re-released in Australia, it will likely come back to New Zealand too.
Last year, Caramilk chocolate went back on sale in New Zealand after a limited edition run in 2017 saw people selling them online for up to $50.
The Herald has approached Cadbury for comment.