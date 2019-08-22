Jenni Lee, known by the screen name Stephanie Saddora, is now homeless living in caves underneath the Las Vegas Strip.

The former porn star, who is still ranked the 119th best porn actress in the world, lives a homeless life by choice, admitting that she will not leave the caves.

A Dutch film crew making a documentary about Las Vegas' system of underground tunnels, which were originally built to protect the city from flash floods, found the 37-year-old actress, reports The Sun.

The documentary film-maker filmed Lee and asked her if she was a porn actress and she replied: "Yeah, I actually got very famous — maybe a little too famous."

"I used to be so hot," she shared.

Lee still has 45,000 subscribers and her most recent film was uploaded one year ago.

The ex-porn star shared that she was happy in her current living situation and that she has "everything I need here".

"Sure there's no water," she said. But the ex-star likes the close relationships she has made with other homeless people living in the sin city tunnels.

Lee added that the underground people are "more accepting" and she believes she has made more "genuine" friends.

The filmmaker continued to question Lee, asking if she thought she could leave her homeless life.

"Yeah I do, but why?" she answered.

She shares the 300km-long home with 300 other homeless people, where some have lived in the tunnels for many years.

Life in the tunnels is not always easy as rain water can fill them up quickly and wash away the "homes".