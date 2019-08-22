A mum has revealed on a Facebook group the feral amount of grime that was stuck underneath her wedding rings - and how she removed it.

The anonymous Australian mum took to the Facebook group called Mums Who Clean to share a series of images of her wedding rings before and after being cleaned with a universal surface cleaner called Koh.

She revealed to the other mums that just after 12 hours of soaking them in the AU$14.95 surface cleaner her rings were clean of black grit.

"I clean my wedding rings weekly in dishwashing detergent and a bubby toothbrush but I thought this time I would try Koh," she posted.

"Oh my gosh, I was shocked this is 12 hours of soaking not even a light scrubbing."

The new discovery became quickly popular by other mums in the group who also shared their results in the comments.

"I only soaked for 10 mins but then I put my silver jewellery in a small jar and lightly shook it. THE LIQUID CHANGED COLOUR," one said.

"I didn't shake my diamond ring around but I'm still shocked at how much crap came out of that BECAUSE IT WAS JUST AT THE JEWELLERS GETTING CLEANED THE OTHER DAY!!!" another added.

The cleaning discovery initiated members came forward of other tips and trips for cleaning jewellery.

"My father has been a jeweller for 35+ years and he recommends Handy Andy to clean rings at home," one revealed.

"I use Cloudy Ammonia diluted with water. That's what jewellers used before electric jewellery cleaners were made," another added.