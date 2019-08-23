Hey Wellington, don't look now but your arts is showing!

Ronnie van Hout's "Quasi", a 5m-tall hand with a face on it, was helicoptered into position on top of the City Gallery last week and hearts are all a-flutter, all over the capital.

"Looks like a grumpy old white man," apparently. "Looks like Trump!" "Looks like that fool [add name of choice]." "It's Adam Smith's invisible hand of the market," except, you know, not invisible. "It's a nightmare." "It's a self-portrait by the artist, so don't be rude." "It made me laugh out loud and was a welcome addition to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.