A Whangarei farmer has taken eating milk and cookies to the next level.

Mihaka Hemi Beckham, who works at Jordan Valley Farm, shared an utterly hilarious video of himself eating a biscuit and squirting milk into his mouth from a teat of one of the cows.

As well as sharing the video, he also nominated his friends in what he called the #milkandcookie challenge, which may start a new trend among New Zealand farmers.

His post has since gone viral, having more than 54,000 views, 573 shares and 887 comments.

Many commented on Beckham's post, with most of them thinking the video was funny and tagging their own friends to do the challenge.

"I'm not going to lie, I've definitely done it without a cookie, the cookie thing is a game changer!", one person commented.

However, some were disgusted with the challenge as they pointed out that raw milk should be pasteurised to remove bacteria.

According to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), if raw milk is not pasteurised it misses out on an important process that kills disease-causing bacteria.

Potentially harmful bacteria live in the gut of many healthy animals and are consequently everywhere on farms.

These bacteria most commonly cause severe diarrhoea and vomiting, but occasionally some have been linked with more serious complications that include miscarriage, paralysis, meningitis, and serious kidney problems in children.

Between 2009 and 2016 there were 46 outbreaks of illness where consuming raw milk was a risk factor.

There's no easy way to tell if raw milk is carrying bacteria.