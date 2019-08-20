A mind-boggling video reminiscent of a famous optical illusion has sparked a furious debate online — is it a raven or a rabbit?

Dan Quintana, a biological psychiatry researcher at the University of Oslo, shared a video on Twitter on Monday of him stroking an animal.

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana 🐰 (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

"Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose," he captioned the post.

At first, it looks like he is scratching a raven's head, but the caption caused a hilarious discussion online as the video speaks similarly to the duck or rabbit phenomenon.

OH MY GOD. A real life version of the classic illusion illustration. pic.twitter.com/RX0Dfi4Z37 — Scott Matthewman (@scottm) August 19, 2019

ok so I posted this on your fb too, but gotta make sure people appreciate it here too haha pic.twitter.com/zFl1uEvmDi — Dani Crain (@DCrainium) August 18, 2019

However, some believed it was a raven, sharing ironic photos of their pet rabbits as well.

My rabbit loves too. pic.twitter.com/EDkcHT50eu — Cécile B (@cecile__b) August 19, 2019

The pet owner eventually eased the minds of those wondering what species it was, revealing it was indeed a raven.

"The animal is a bird, as you can see a translucent nictitating membrane when it blinks, which sweeps across the eye horizontally, he said.

"When it comes to the actual species of bird, I'm pretty confident that it is a white-necked raven."