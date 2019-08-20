A mind-boggling video reminiscent of a famous optical illusion has sparked a furious debate online — is it a raven or a rabbit?
Dan Quintana, a biological psychiatry researcher at the University of Oslo, shared a video on Twitter on Monday of him stroking an animal.
"Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose," he captioned the post.
At first, it looks like he is scratching a raven's head, but the caption caused a hilarious discussion online as the video speaks similarly to the duck or rabbit phenomenon.
However, some believed it was a raven, sharing ironic photos of their pet rabbits as well.
The pet owner eventually eased the minds of those wondering what species it was, revealing it was indeed a raven.
"The animal is a bird, as you can see a translucent nictitating membrane when it blinks, which sweeps across the eye horizontally, he said.
"When it comes to the actual species of bird, I'm pretty confident that it is a white-necked raven."