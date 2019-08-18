A US woman who recently gave birth to triplets says she didn't find out about her pregnancy until she went to the hospital with what she thought were kidney stones.

KOTA-TV reports Dannette Giltz, of South Dakota, gave birth to the healthy triplets on August 10.

Giltz says that despite having two other children, she did not know she was 34 weeks pregnant.

our veary unexpected triplets .....they are all in cribs now, no more IV in head , no more tubs of any kind....hopfully... Posted by Dannette Giltz on Tuesday, 13 August 2019

She said that when she started having pains, she thought it was from kidney stones, which she has had before. Doctors told her she was expecting twins — but there was one more.

Advertisement

"It was quiet, we thought they were done. He's over there, kind of like rocking like, thinking of the names and then she's like well we need another blanket and his reaction is like excuse me, put it back, no, I was told I have twins, I'm not doing triplets. She's like no, there's three babies in here, there's triplets," Giltz told KOTA-TV.

The triplets were born within four minutes. Each weighed about 1.8 kilograms (4 pounds).

The babies' names are Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.

"You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing. So, everyone's like I can't believe it, I'm like we're still in shock, trust me, we know what you mean like I go to the doctor's thinking I'll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labor with a c-section that night. It's crazy," Giltz said.

- AP