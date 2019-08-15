Mike Hosking has taste-tested the chocolate meat pie combo that's caused an uproar on social media this week: in case you haven't seen it, it's a pepper steak petrol station pie packed with a Peanut Slab.

During this morning's broadcast of Mike Hosking Breakfast on NewstalkZB, the team gave the much-hyped hybrid a go.

"Low-quality meat, cheap chocolate and just crap," said the broadcaster. Photo / Newstalk

"It's exactly as I anticipated," said the broadcaster.

"Just appalling."

He reviewed the meal as a combo of "low-quality meat, cheap chocolate and just crap."

The bizarre snack first found fame with popular Auckland foodie Albert Cho of Eat Lit Food Instagram fame. With over 34,000 followers, Cho documents foodie finds around Auckland with expletive-filled humour.

His post on Sunday of a "humble" Pepper Steak Gourmet Pie from BP's Wild Bean Cafe with a Whittaker's Peanut Slab inside left many fans horrified.

"I was just like you. I was absolutely disgusted when I first heard of this combination," Cho wrote in the post's caption, before adding it's "genuinely one of the most insane things I've ever put in my mouth".

Instructions for putting the "Cooney Hooney" together include: "Go to the gas station, preferably BP, but warns to make sure there's no cheese - as that's "too far".

"Take the lid off the pie - a small incision is plenty - take your peanut slab and shove that f**ker in there. Close the lid of the pie, put it back in the paper bag, act like it never happened and just let it sit for about five minutes so it can melt, marinate and create f**king magic. .

While Cho gave the creation "14/10" rating, many fans weren't convinced.

"Delete this," urged one Instagram follower.

"I'm calling the police," added another.