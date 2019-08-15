Mike Hosking has taste-tested the chocolate meat pie combo that's caused an uproar on social media this week: in case you haven't seen it, it's a pepper steak petrol station pie packed with a Peanut Slab.

During this morning's broadcast of Mike Hosking Breakfast on NewstalkZB, the team gave the much-hyped hybrid a go.

"Low-quality meat, cheap chocolate and just crap," said the broadcaster. Photo / Newstalk

"It's exactly as I anticipated," said the broadcaster.

"Just appalling."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He reviewed the meal as a combo of "low-quality meat, cheap chocolate and just crap."

The bizarre snack first found fame with popular Auckland foodie Albert Cho of Eat Lit Food Instagram fame. With over 34,000 followers, Cho documents foodie finds around Auckland with expletive-filled humour.

View this post on Instagram

Before you all talk massive shit in the comments, hear me the fuck out because I was just like you. I was absolutely disgusted when I first heard of this combination and blame my mate Margie Cooney @margiecooney for this fucking heart attack as she’s the one that told me about this creation which should really be illegal. In respect for Margie, I call this the Cooney Hooney and it’s genuinely one of the most insane things I’ve ever put in my mouth and this is coming from someone who’s put a lot of gnarly shit in his mouth in his 22 years of living (translate that however you wish.) It’s a humble Wild Bean Café @wildbean_cafe BP Station gourmet pepper steak pie with a Whittaker’s @whittakersnz peanut slab inserted in the bad boy. Yes darlings, I just fucking did that, say hello to the fucking Cooney Hooney because she is here to stay. Wrap your head around that sweeties because it is the real fucking deal and please just give me a minute of your precious time to explain. Take a chance and go to the gas station, preferably BP because Wild Bean is fucking wild and get a meat pie. Just make sure there’s no cheese in it because that’s too fucking far. Take off the lid of the pie, a small incision is plenty, take your peanut slab and shove that fucker in there. Close the lid of the pie, put it back in the paper bag, act like it never happened and just let it sit for about five minutes so it can melt, marinate and create fucking magic. Take a bite and I swear on my left tit that your horizons will fucking expand and explode. The sweet and salty combination has never tasted so fucking legit and the crunch from the peanuts will blow your brains out your bum hole. It reminds me of a beef satay sauce and the beef becomes so rich to the point you think you’re in a fantasy with a fat bank account. I’ll warn you though, the Cooney Hooney ain’t a snack, she a feast and she will fuck you right up. You need to commit to this one and you’ll still feel a bit sick but it’s so fucking worth it, 14/10

A post shared by 𝕰𝖆𝖙 𝕷𝖎𝖙 𝕱𝖔𝖔𝖉 (@eatlitfood) on

His post on Sunday of a "humble" Pepper Steak Gourmet Pie from BP's Wild Bean Cafe with a Whittaker's Peanut Slab inside left many fans horrified.

"I was just like you. I was absolutely disgusted when I first heard of this combination," Cho wrote in the post's caption, before adding it's "genuinely one of the most insane things I've ever put in my mouth".

Instructions for putting the "Cooney Hooney" together include: "Go to the gas station, preferably BP, but warns to make sure there's no cheese - as that's "too far".

"Take the lid off the pie - a small incision is plenty - take your peanut slab and shove that f**ker in there. Close the lid of the pie, put it back in the paper bag, act like it never happened and just let it sit for about five minutes so it can melt, marinate and create f**king magic. .

While Cho gave the creation "14/10" rating, many fans weren't convinced.

"Delete this," urged one Instagram follower.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I'm calling the police," added another.