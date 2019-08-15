A mum took to Facebook to share the moment she regretted taking a lick of her daughter's ice cream.

Sidney Anderson was just helping her 4-year-old daughter Blakely finish off her ice cream before it melted.

After all, it had been a while since the toddler had been given the sweet treat and she was nowhere near done with it.

The mother shared the hilarious story with her Facebook followers on her page "Someone hold my beer".

"I got Blakely an ice cream cone [yes the McDonald's machine was working].

"Well she walks into the living room and hands me her cone [half eaten like everything I give her] and I know all you mums have been there. We as mums pretty much live off of the food our kids don't eat so I licked it before it dripped."

Blakely watched her mum lick the ice cream.

"I ask her: 'what's wrong?' And she says: 'Is it okay?!'

"At this point I'm scared because I don't know what just happened. I think maybe she dropped it in her room and was scared to say.

"We stand there looking at each other and the ice cream cone. And this fool says: 'I accidentally wiped my butt with it'.

"Excuse me?!! With this ice cream cone I just licked?! Wtf!! I am coming unglued... so I ask this child 'How do you accidentally wipe your butt with an ice cream and WHY did you give it to me to eat????'"

The girl explained how she got confused: "She looks me dead in my face and says 'I used the wrong hand to wipe but it was just pee mummy.

"DONE! Someone come get these kids. I cannot even handle it. If y'all need me I'll be washing my mouth out with Clorox."

Mums on Facebook offered Anderson words of solidarity and support.

"Prayers mama," wrote one woman, " ... mine ate my contacts, broke my glasses, flooded the daycare bathroom, flooded the bathroom floor, cut each other's hair, cut open a foam ball pillow, found my 24 pack of glitter all opened in their closet [...] I feel your pain!!! Hugs!"