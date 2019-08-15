We sure have come a long way since the 1950s and some things really have changed a lot.

Home life, for example, has gone through a true revolution since then — and so has parenting, it seems.

A page from an old 1950s parenting book has gone viral on Facebook because of the unusual routine it suggests for babies.

For a four-hourly fed baby, the book suggests you wake the baby at 6am for a feed and a change then leave them in the cot to sleep again until 9am.

There's a "hold out" suggestion after every feed which social media users believe refers to the habit of holding the babies over the toilet, a process known these days as elimination communication.

There's also a slot titled "outing and 'mothering'" which is as ambiguous and mysterious as it sounds.

Life of a baby 70 years ago sure sounds very regimented, but it also includes orange juice and two baths a day.