Royal fans have unearthed a photo of Meghan Markle posing with a magazine featuring her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Markle, who was an actress on Suits at the time, can be seen beaming as she holds the publication U Magazine, and poses next to the deputy editor.

The actress was interviewed for the issue - and had shared how her favourite sunglasses were her Ray-Ban aviators.

Markle posing with U magazine's deputy editor in 2014, holding a magazine cover of Kate Middleton. Photo / Instagram

In the photo from 2014, the magazine headline incorrectly claims Kate was expecting twins at the time.

That same year, Markle also wrote about Kate on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, and women's aspirations for becoming princesses.

Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate," she wrote,

Tensions are rumoured to be at an all time high between Meghan and Kate. Photo / Getty Images

For months the duchesses have been plagued by rumours of a royal rift, following reports Markle left her sister-in-law "in tears" after Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress fitting for Markle's lavish wedding.

Royal sources claim the "Fab Four" split because Prince Harry accused his brother and sister-in-law of not supporting Meghan Markle.

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly offered to accompany Meghan to Wimbledon, as a peace offering.

Despite the olive branch however, Kensington Palace confirmed the Royal Foundation charity was being split between the young royals, citing the couples' desires to focus on their own charity endeavours.