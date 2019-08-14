Getting grandma drunk was often something kids in some families would take joy in, but getting her stoned is next level.

That's what happened to one grandma when she accidentally ate her grandson's hash brownies without realising they were laced.

In a video posted to social media, the grandson can be heard in fits of laughter, saying: "My grandmother ate my edibles. I'm crying!"

The stoned grandmother became to giggle uncontrollably as she was filmed sitting in her leather chair trying to get hold of her drink from a cup holder.

Advertisement

The bubbly grandma was then seen bursting out laughing as she began to sing to herself.

She can also be heard making strange noises to herself as she continues to try and pick up her drink.

Near the end, she begins to croon incoherently, swaying in circles and finishing off the drink with a congratulatory clap.

A grandmother accidentally ate her grandson's marijuana brownies and didn't know what hit her.

The video has received more than 190,000 views to date. It is not known where the incident took place.

While numerous people found the incident humorous, a number were concerned for the grandmother's health.

"These 'pranks' disgust me. A prank is funny. Abusing people who do not know what going on is not. It's bullying, controlling behaviour and if that was my grandson he wouldn't be getting anything left in a will," one wrote.

Another said: "There is nothing funny about a person being drugged without their permission! It is dangerous and then to take video of it shows how debased society has become."