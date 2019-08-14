When her mum took away her phone, 15-year-old "Dorothy" from Kentucky wasn't sure how she would survive.

That's when she tried something very 21st century: she spoke to her family's fridge. And the fridge listened, reports CBS News.

She told the LG smart fridge: "I do not know if this is going to tweet I am talking to my fridge what the heck my mom confiscated all of my electronics again."

The refrigerator promptly tweeted the message out on her Twitter account.

The teen runs an Ariana Grande fan account and couldn't bear to leave her followers in the dark with updates about the pop star. So her first innovation was to access Twitter on her Nintendo DS.

However, it wasn't long before her mum caught her out.

The mother tweeted on her daughter's account: "I seen that Dorothy has been using twitter on her Nintendo. This account will be shut down now. (sic)"

Not ready to give up, Dorothy found another solution: tweeting from her Nintendo Wii.

"hey guys omg. my mom is at work so i'm looking for my phone. wish me luck. lov u," Dorothy tweeted from her Wii.

Unsuccessful in locating her phone, she turned back to her Nintendo DS.

The teenager's efforts caught the attention of the internet, and she was contacted by US news outlet CBS for an interview. True to style, she gave her interview through direct message on Twitter using her cousin's iPod.

She warned: "I don't have a charger though so i can't be long."

Dorothy shared that the reason her phone was confiscated was because she was cooking rice while playing on her phone when the stove caught fire.

"So my mom took all my tech so i'd pay more attention to my surroundings," she explained.

But thankfully for Dorothy, both her Nintendo devices allow image sharing so she could still send photos to Twitter along with messages.

It was when her mother confiscated these as well that she had to be truly creative and turn to the kitchen fridge.

"My mom uses it to google recipes for baking so I just googled Twitter," she said to CBS.

Dorothy used voice command on the fridge to craft the tweet that has now gone viral: "I do not know if this is going to tweet I am talking to my fridge what the heck my Mom confiscated all of my electronics again."

Since the fridge tweeted for her, she has seen her followers skyrocket from 500 to 30,000. A hashtag was created for her #FreeDorothy by teens around the world who felt sorry for her that her electronics had been taken.

Still, Dorothy hasn't been given her phone back and her mother is not impressed with her innovative method to find ways to Tweet.

Dorothy told CBS at this stage she doesn't know when she'll be getting her phone back.