Fans are shocked at new photos of Kylie Jenner, blaming surgery for making her look a "decade older".

New candid photos surfaced this week of the reality TV star celebrating her birthday in Portofino, and fans took to Twitter to express their surprise that she only turned 22.

"Idc what anyone says. Kylie Jenner is starting to look very old!" wrote one.

"Kylie Jenner turned 22 but looks at least 30 with a baby," wrote another.

Advertisement

"I still can't believe Kylie Jenner is only 21, she genuinely looks like a 50yr old trying to be 21," wrote another.

The makeup mogul has previously admitted to having lip filler, but top plastic surgeon Mark Ho-Asjoe told Closer magazine he believes she's had more work done than she claims - and that this is what's ageing her.