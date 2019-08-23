Buttery soup and bacony chicken are the stars at Le Garde-manger, writes reviewer Kim Knight.

Le Garde-Manger
466 Queen St, Auckland
Ph: (09) 362 0655

WE SPENT: $189.50 for two.
WE THOUGHT: 13.5 - Good

Icy rain was scything the city, my ankles needed socks and the restaurant we had been heading to was closed for a private function.

For weeks, I'd been dreaming of a fireplace. I wanted a squashy armchair and someone in the next room doing something amazing with a duck. Instead, an electric heater. My chair was made from wood and rattan and, in the next room, there was

