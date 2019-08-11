A pair of pants is being ridiculed online, after customers noticed they make the wearer look like they've had an unfortunate toilet accident.

The white tracksuit bottoms with a brown tie-dye design are being sold on ASOS for $51, and have been dubbed the "poopy pants". The matching sweatshirt can be bought for $33.

Sharing their bizarre find on the ASOS Why? Facebook page, one baffled shopper wrote: "We all have accidents - but don't worry about the stains on your behind!"

"These trousers are the perfect cover #poopypants #asosfail #asoswtf."

It's unclear whether or not the designer Public Desire realised what the pattern resembled, but the product description says the brand aims to "tread stylishly where others don't."

Despite the unusual design, ASOS told Metro UK that the pants are selling fast.

This isn't the first time the retailer has sold a wacky item.

Last month one of their designer dresses was mocked for looking like a sack of onions.