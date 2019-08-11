If you like bacon as much as you enjoy making a quick US$1000 ($1546) then there is a perfect internship for you.

A US burger chain is offering a lucky applicant the chance to taste test bacon all day as part of a "Bacon Internship".

Farmer Boys, based on the West Coast in the US, will pay their new employee US$1000 to taste the chain's bacon-loaded menu items including numerous burgers, burritos, and bacon salads, all in one day.

The intern will be tasked with rating each strip of bacon based on flavour and thickness, and will even have the opportunity to try some dishes that have yet to hit the chain's menus.

"At Farmer Boys, we're firm believers in customer feedback and listening to our guests," Farmer Boys' vice-president Larry Rusinko said in a press release obtained by INSIDER.

"We felt that hiring our first ever Bacon Intern would add another layer to that philosophy."

Farmer Boys. Photo / Farmer Boys

To apply, applicants must post a "fun and engaging photo or video" to Instagram explaining why they would be the perfect candidate for the internship.

Applicants but be at least 18, switch their Instagram page to public and tag @FarmerBoysFoods in their post along with the hashtag #FamerBoysBaconIntern.

All entries must be submitted by Tuesday, August 20.