The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a touching tribute to Princess Diana to their Royal Instagram page.

To kick off their latest online campaign of sharing inspirational quotes, Prince Harry, 34, and his wife Meghan Markle, 37, chose a quote made by the late princess.

The quote reads: "Carry out a random act of kindess, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you."

The Royal couple wanted to 'begin' the inspirational series with a touching quote close to home for Harry.

Advertisement

They wrote: "Words have the power to inspire, which is why we're happy to share some of our favourite quotes.

"From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales."

Further inspirational quotes are expected to be seen on their Instagram page, Sussex Royal, throughout August.