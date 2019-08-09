Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is working to change perceptions and pressures women face after childbirth to return to their pre-pregnancy bodies.

A source close to the royals told The Sun that Markle, "wants to change the perception that you have to be skinny to be beautiful."

Markle, who is 38, gave birth to her son Archie in May and has said she will not let anyone's perception dictate how she should look following her pregnancy. Instead, she has taken to daily yoga and meditation sessions at her studio in Windsor.

"What she loves most about the practice is that it helps her switch off and wind down," the source said, before adding that she has, "even taught Harry a few moves."

Katie Nicholl, an author on the Royals, also commented saying that the Duchess has taken getting into shape in a "gentle and holistic" fashion.

"I hear that yoga is very much on her post-birth fitness regimen — nothing too strenuous," she said. "Before she fell pregnant, you know, Meghan was very fit … but she has been taking it easy … the whole approach has been holistic, it has been gentle."

She has also reportedly been going for long walks around the gardens.

"Meghan hasn't been hitting the gym," Nicholl revealed. "She hasn't been in any hurry to get back in shape."

Markle's routine has been applauded by many for ignoring the pressure new mums, especially celeb mums, feel to "bounce back" after child birth. Women, on average, gain up to 16kg during pregnancy.