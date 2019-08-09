British TV presenter Emma Keenan has revealed a toilet habit that her fans are slamming as "unhygienic".

Keenan admitted on her social media that she makes her husband and two kids follow the old mantra "if it's yellow, let it mellow, if it's brown, flush it down", in a bid to help conserve water.

She says her husband Ian, son Archie, 11, and daughter Edie, 2, are all happy to follow her sustainable lifestyle.

Kenann says the family would sometimes congregate around the loo at the same time so they could all have pee in succession and doing just one flush.

Her online followers weren't so keen on the idea.

While some admired her efforts to help save the planet, a number of followers labelled her habit as "unhygienic".

"Sorry, Just can't. I will do my bit for recycling but no — have to flush," one person commented.

"Have tried this but when the wee sits in the bowl it creates limescale — which looks disgusting and is really hard to get off. Sorry just can't do it," another one said.

It wasn't all naysayers, though. Some people agreed it was the right thing to do.

"Been doing this for years and it saves a fortune. People need to get a meter fitted and see the difference in the monthly charge," one person said.