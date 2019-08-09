The Duchess of Cambridge has shown off her perfectly toned legs in a pair of shorts for the first time since becoming a royal.

In her eight years as a duchess, Kate Middleton had never worn shorts in public.

Photo / Getty Images

In fact, the shorts she wore at the recent charity yachting regatta in Cowes were the first pair of shorts the duchess has worn in public in more than a decade.

Photo / Getty Images

Kate, 37, wore navy blue shorts for the regatta which saw her go head-to-head with her husband, Prince William, during the King's Cup event.

Advertisement

She had not been seen in shorts since September 2008, when she attended the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco Party in London, three years before marrying Prince William.

Photo / Getty Images

Royal fans took to social media to gush over Kate Middleton's legs, which sources say are the result of extreme dedication to exercise.

"Damn Kate Middleton's legs," one person wrote on Twitter.

According to a royal insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, the duchess' legs are the result of a strict exercise regime.

Photo / Getty Images

"Kate is an exercise junkie. Pippa and Kate take their toned physiques extremely seriously. And mother Carole, in her 60s, is in extremely good shape," the source said.

According to royal journalist Ashley Pearson, Kate Middleton is a lot more restricted in what she can wear, compared to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. This is because Kate will one day be queen and, as such, has a stricter dress code to follow.