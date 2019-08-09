We all know Instagram is all about making it look like you're living your best life - but one 'influencer' has been caught out - by her own family.

After Casey Sosnowski Instagrammed a photo of herself out for a hike in the woods - her sister Carly took to Twitter to call her out for lying.

"My sister said she was going hiking… this is our backyard."

My sister said she was going hiking.....this is our backyard. pic.twitter.com/LDGhAHNSSp — ℂ𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕪 𝕊𝕠𝕤𝕟𝕠𝕨𝕤𝕜𝕚 (@carlysos3) August 4, 2019

Her post quickly went viral, getting over 273,000 likes and more than 40,000 retweets.

Advertisement

"She brought a water bottle," commented one.

"Imagine living your life caring what people think so much you lie on social media to try and impress people," mused another.

People were quick to point out that in Casey's defence, the family garden is gigantic.

"It looks like you can hike in your backyard," wrote one.

"So y'all rich rich huh?" posted another.

After her sister exposed the truth, she quickly updated the photo caption - poking fun at herself.

"Did I go hiking? No. Is this my backyard?…..Maybe.

Earlier this year, another influencer whose elaborate proposal went viral was accused of faking the whole thing to get free gifts.