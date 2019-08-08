A diet endorsed by Beyonce is potentially dangerous and "selling a dream" of weight loss to young women, it has been claimed.

The US singer is promoting a 22-day diet plan devised by her trainer, Marco Borges. She followed the plan to get in shape for her appearance at the Coachella music festival in California last year, her comeback performance after having twins, and said at the time: "In order for me to meet my goal, I'm limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol. And I'm hungry."

Now fans can follow the 22-day plan for a $22 fee, which gives access to recipes and support from "food coaches". The video states that Beyonce followed it for 44 days.

In a video to promote the plan, she describes stepping on the scales as "every woman's nightmare".

But Daniel O'Shaughnessy, a British nutritionist, said the diet amounts to around 1400 calories a day. The recommended amounts are 2000 calories for women and 2500 calories for men.

"This is quite low for anyone. Users will feel tired and exhausted, particularly when adding in the exercise. It could be dangerous for the average person to follow without a team of nutritionists and trainers like Beyonce has," he told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.

"Beyonce is selling a dream."

In a statement to the programme, Borges said: "Beyonce used a combination of a wholefood plant-based diet and daily exercise as part of her discipline and hard work in order to reach her personal goals in preparation for her Coachella performance… she continues to be mindful of the importance of proper nutrition and exercise as part of a healthy and happy lifestyle.

"We applaud her and are humbled by her courage to share her journey with others."

The programme approached Beyonce but she declined to comment.