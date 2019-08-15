He possibly made a fortune from poker. He definitely won't date anyone his own age. He's known as the King of Instagram (27.9 million followers). Hugo Rifkind meets the controversial, 38-year-old American Dan Bilzerian – and asks, is this what it takes to be famous these days?

Dan Bilzerian has 27.6 million Instagram followers, which is a number that simply doesn't work for me. What does it mean? Who are they? What do they all want from him? I meet him in the penthouse suite of a hotel that he's booked out in its entirety. He sits opposite me wearing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.