A woman has laughed online after her husband accidentally "poisoned" himself by eating 12 doses of laxative chocolates.

The man ate the Ex-Lax chocolates overnight, when some stuff started to "go down" the next morning, according to his wife, who posted about the incident on Facebook about the mishap last week.

The post has since gone viral, being shared over 350,000 times and attracting over 141,000 comments.

The woman, author Abby Jimenez, said her husband read the packaging, which instructed him to eat "one to two squares" and he mistakenly thought that meant to eat the entire block, news.com.au reports.

"It meant the tiny squares, not an entire block," Jimenez wrote online. "He ate 12 doses of Ex-lax."

"Husband, baby, I can see where the mistake was made. With that whole block of chocolate wrapped up like one dose, and it flipped backwards like it was, I get it. But good Lord, I can't even with this," she wrote.

She said she called Poison Control "because he thought he was dying and I literally cannot stop laughing".

"I'm barely able to talk, I'm laughing so hard. The guy on the other end probably thought it was a prank call."

"The poison control guy was being all calm and professional and he was like, "How old is your husband?"

"And I laugh-wailed 'Thirty nine!!!'"

"The guy was like, 'The biggest risks are cramping, dehydration, and diaper rash'."

Ms Jimenez later commented that her husband "popped out" of the bathroom, and was doing fine after the poisoning scare.